‘Heatwave’ forces guards to drink water outside London’s Buckingham palace

A picture of a member of Queen Elizabeth II’s guard receiving water to drink outside Buckingham Palace in London on Monday has gone viral, amid a heatwave that has pushed temperatures into the mid-40s Celsius in some parts of the country. Much of Europe is in the grip of a heatwave, with wildfires raging across tinder-dry terrain in Portugal, Spain, and France.

The weather forecaster issued the first-ever red ‘extreme heat’ warning for parts of England on Monday and Tuesday, and a national emergency has been declared for the two days. On July 25, 2019, Britain recorded its highest temperature ever, 38.7 degrees Celsius.

The heatwave has forced train companies to cancel services and some schools to close, while ministers have urged citizens to stay at home. The London Underground imposed temporary speed restrictions, resulting in reduced service and longer-than-usual journey times. According to Reuters, it urged commuters to stay at home. Authorities in southern Europe battled massive wildfires on Sunday, with hundreds of deaths blamed on soaring temperatures that scientists say are consistent with climate change.

In addition, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has raised the heat health warning for England to Level 4 for Monday and Tuesday, according to the news agency Reuters. A national emergency is declared when a Level 4 red alert is issued ‘is so severe and/or long-lasting that its consequences extend beyond the scope of the health and social care system At this level, illness and death can happen to fit and healthy people as well as high-risk groups’.