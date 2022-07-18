JLo changes her maiden name after tying the knot: Mrs Jennifer Affleck!

Everyone was knowing Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will finally tie the knot this time, but this soon? Nobody could have anticipated it. But now that Lopez and Affleck have officially tied the knot, their ardent supporters are ecstatic. Over the weekend, JLo and Ben had a secret wedding, and as time goes on, more fascinating information about their nuptials is emerging.

One change that has all the fans in a frenzy mood is that Jennifer Lopez has adopted her husband Ben’s last name in place of her own. Yes!

Jennifer Affleck is now in charge.

On June 16, Clark County of Nevada issued a marriage license in the name of the couple that is Benjamin Géza Affleck and Jennifer Lynn Lopez. But, what blew everyone’s mind was Lopez, who has listed to change her surname legally.

As per the licence obtained by People, it shows Benjamin Geza Affleck as party one and JLo as party two. However, the new name of party one is the same, but in the case of party two Jennifer, her maiden name has been requested to be changed, from Lopez to Affleck.

After the wedding, Lopez also confirmed her new name in the newsletter released on her site ‘ ‘On the JLo’ as ‘Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.’

We did it! Lopez said in the letter, detailing every aspect of her memorable evening. Love is a beautiful thing. Love is nice. Love, it turns out, is a patient thing. The new bride continued, Twenty years patient.’ We took a plane to Vegas last night, where we waited in line for a licence alongside four other couples who had also travelled to the city known as the ‘wedding capital of the world.’

Two months after the famous couple were engaged and a year after they got back together, Jennifer Lopez wed at Las Vegas’ Little White Wedding Chapel.

In the early 2000s, Lopez and Affleck were one of the most talked about couples. After years of romance, the couple got engaged in 2002 and their fans started affectionately calling them ‘Bennifer’, but unfortunately they ended things between them in the year 2004.