Money laundering case; CBI files fresh FIR against former Mumbai top cop, NSE chiefs

In connection with money laundering, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a new FIR against former National Stock Exchange (NSE) presidents Chitra Ramkrishna and Ravi Narain as well as former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey.

Sanjay Pandey has been charged in this case for the second time, and Chitra Ramkrishna and Ravi Narain have been charged in this case for the third time.

According to sources, it has been claimed that in the most recent example, iSec Services, a company affiliated with Sanjay Pandey, lacked the expertise to audit the brokers as requested by NSE. In order to perform the audits, it allegedly subcontracted it to minor audit firms or chartered accountants and paid each of them about Rs 5,000.