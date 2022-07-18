Polling starts as Droupadi Murmu and Yashwant Sinha square off in the presidential elections of 2022.

Live News Updates for the 2022 Indian Presidential Elections: The results of the election will be announced on July 21, and the future president will take oath on July 25.

At the Parliament House and the state legislative assembly, voting in the presidential election started on Monday at 10 a.m. On July 24, when Ram Nath Kovind’s term as president comes to an end, about 4,800 MPs and MLAs will vote to choose the 15th President of India. On July 21, ballots will be counted, and on July 25, the future president will take office.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Droupadi Murmu has a clear advantage over the Opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha thanks to the support of the BJD, YSRCP, BSP, AIADMK, TDP, JD(S), Shiromani Akali Dal, Shiv Sena, and now the JMM. It is anticipated that she will receive more than 60% of the vote, compared to over 60% for Sinha. If elected, she will hold the nation’s top constitutional position for the first time as a woman from the indigenous group.

The opposition camp had approached Gopalkrishna Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, and Farooq Abdullah to compete in the presidential race before settling on Sinha, a former Union minister under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee administration. In the 2017 election, Ram Nath Kovind became the President after defeating joint opposition candidate Meira Kumar. Kovind polled 7,02,000 votes compared with Kumar’s 3,67,000, out of a total of 10,69,358 votes.