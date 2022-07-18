Presidential Election 2022: Droupadi Murmu, Yashwant Sinha’s face off

The election held today will choose the 15th president of India. Droupadi Murmu, a candidate for the NDA, is running against Yashwant Sinha, a candidate for the opposition.

According to the Election Commission’s schedule, the votes will be counted on July 21 and the new President will take oath on July 25.

The Electoral College, which consists of elected representatives from all states, the National Capital Territory of Delhi, and the Union Territory of Puducherry, elects the President on behalf of the nation.

The Central Election Commission has in the meantime distributed a unique kind of marker pen for use in voting in the presidential election. Using this marker pen with purple ink, voters should select their favoured candidate in the presidential election. Mysore Paints and Varnish Limited in Karnataka produces this unique pen which contains a particular kind of permanent ink. This means that the ink cannot be erased.