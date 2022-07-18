Prophet row: Nupur Sharma again appeals to Supreme Court for suspension of proceedings in nine cases

Suspended Nupur Sharma, a BJP spokesperson, has once more appealed to The Supreme court to stop arrests related to the nine FIRs that have been filed against her. Several FIRs were filed against Nupur Sharma as a result of the controversy her remarks about the Prophet Mohammad had caused.

A petition has been filed to the Supreme Court claiming that since the high court took a hard line against her and held her responsible for all that is going on in the nation, her life has been in danger and she has also been threatened with rape. Since the initial complaint was filed in Delhi, Nupur Sharma has asked that the FIRs filed against her there be merged.

Earlier this month, the SC harshly criticised Nupur Sharma for her televised remarks about the Prophet Muhammad and declared that she is completely to blame for the unrest in the nation.