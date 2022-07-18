Student suicide case; 2 teachers detained in Tamil Nadu.

In the Tamil Nadu suicide case involving Kallakuruchi, two instructors have been arrested. Five teachers and officials have so far been arrested in relation with the case.

In Kallakurichi, Tamil Nadu, a student in class 12 committed suicide after allegedly being tortured by teachers. Multiple injuries and haemorrhage were listed as the cause of death in the first autopsy.

On July 13, after a Class 12 student jumped off her hostel building, violence erupted in Tamil Nadu’s Salem district. A teacher is accused of torturing her.

Haripriya, the school’s chemistry teacher, and Kritika, the math teacher, were both taken into custody on Monday. Three school management members, including the principal and secretary, had already been arrested earlier.