Xiaomi launches Smart Speaker in India: Details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers launched its new Smart Speaker (IR Control) in India. It is priced at Rs. 5,999 and is currently selling at Rs. 4,999 on Xiaomi’s official website, Flipkart, and others in Black colour.

The Xiaomi Smart Speaker with IR control can act as voice remote control for home appliances. It comes with an inbuilt IR transmitter module. The speaker houses a 1.5-inch full range driver as well as two mics with far field voice wake up support. The Xiaomi Smart Speaker also comes with an LED digital clock display. The smart speaker houses an inbuilt Chromecast and Google Assistant support.