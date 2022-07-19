A farmer in India complains to ‘God of Rain’ about the ‘lack of rainfall’!

It is common for people all over the world to attribute natural occurrences such as rain and storms to various Gods and heavenly figures. Farmers around the world even observe rituals and festivals to ensure adequate rain and crops. A farmer in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, on the other hand, has decided to file a complaint against Lord Indra, the God of rain, for the lack of rain this year. According to DNA, Sumit Kumar Yadav, of Jhala village, filed a complaint with a tehsildar, who forwarded it to senior officials.

Yadav wrote ‘Indra Devta (Bhagwan Ji)’ in the section of the form that asked who the complaint was filed against. In his complaint, he stated that his village had been severely impacted by the lack of rainfall this year, and he blamed Lord Indra for the situation and the resulting drought. He also stated that the complaint was intended to draw the attention of higher officials to his people’s drought-related struggles, and that he hoped they would be able to assist them.

The complaint has gone viral, but it has caused some issues for local officials. NN Verma, the official who forwarded the complaint to the District Magistrate’s office, stated that he did not read the letter. He also denied passing it on to higher authorities. ‘ Complaints received in the Sampurna Samadhan Divas are forwarded to respective departments and are never forwarded to any other offices. So far, everything appears to be made up. This is being investigated,’ he said, according to a report in Dainik Jagran.