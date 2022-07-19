One arrested by Delhi’s Cyber Police for posting morphed obscene videos of ex-fiancée

The North Cyber Police Station has arrested a person accused of posting morphed obscene videos of a girl as revenge after her family broke relations and refused his proposal to marry their daughter.

A 22-year-old housewife from Wazirabad, Delhi, named Dipa filed a complaint with the Cyber Police Station, stating that since she had recently gotten married, an unidentified person had been sending her morphed pornographic videos to her husband, friends, and in-laws’ relatives on Instagram.

According to her complaint, the accused had been sending these videos to her social media friends while using a fake Instagram account to harass her. A case was opened at PS Cyber North on the basis of the complaint, and action was taken to investigate.

In the course of the investigation, details about the alleged Instagram profile was requested from Instagram, and based on that information, the IP addresses and mobile numbers used to register the fake profile were acquired.

The team conducted more technical analysis of these IP addresses, and after thorough technical investigation, it was revealed that the accused was Ankit Bansal. This accused was found to have previously lived in Tughlakabad, Delhi, but is now a resident of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.