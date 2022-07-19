Oppo launches Oppo Pad Air and Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds in India

Mumbai: Oppo has launched its Oppo Pad Air and Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds in India. Price of Oppo Pad Air starts at Rs. 16,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 19,999. It comes in a single Grey colour option. The Oppo Enco X2 earbuds priced at Rs. 10,999. They are offered in Black and White colours. The tablet will go on sale in the country from July 23 and the Oppo Enco X2 will be available to purchase from July 25 on Flipkart.

Oppo Pad Air specifications: The new Oppo Pad Air runs on Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 for Pad on top. It is powered by octa-core 6nm Snapdragon 680 SoC, coupled with Adreno 610 GPU and up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The tablet features a 10.36-inch display with a 2,000×1,200 pixels resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. It features a single 8-megapixel camera sensor at the back. For selfies and video chats, it sports a 5-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.1, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, and magnetometer. It packs a 7,100mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Oppo Enco X2 specifications: The new Oppo Enco X2 earbuds feature sound tuning by Danish speaker manufacturer Dynaudio and include active noise cancellation (ANC). The earbuds feature Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity with support for LHDC 4.0, AAC, and SBC audio codecs with a maximum operating distance of 10 meters. The earbuds can provide up to 5 hours of music playback time on a single charge. The earbuds are accompanied by an oval-shaped charging case and their combination is said to deliver up to 20 hours of music playback time with ANC enabled. There is a 57mAh battery inside each earbud and a 566mAh battery inside the charging case. The case can be charged via the bundled USB Type-C cable.