Oppo launches Oppo Reno 8 Pro and Reno 8 in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Oppo launched two new smartphones- Oppo Reno 8 Pro and Reno 8- in India. The Oppo Reno 8 Pro is priced at Rs. 45,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It will be available in Glazed Black and Glazed Green colours. The Oppo Reno 8 is priced at Rs. 29999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It will be available for purchase in India in Black and Gold colours. Both the smartphones will be available from July 25 and July 19 respectively.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro specifications: The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo Reno 8 Pro runs on ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12. The phone is powered by octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate as well as Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The display has HDR10+ support, SGS Low Motion Blur, SGS Low Blue Light, Amazon HDR certification and Netflix HD certification.

The handset houses a triple rear camera setup. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32-megapixel camera sensor at the front. Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W Super Flash Charge fast charging.

Oppo Reno 8 specifications: The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo Reno 8 also runs Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 on top. It is powered by octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, along with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The handset features 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The smartphone houses a triple rear camera setup. There is 32-megapixel selfie camera at the front.Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. It packs a 4,500mAh battery that offers support for 80W Super Flash Charge fast charging.