Opposition’s Vice-President candidate Margaret Alva files nomination papers

New Delhi: Margaret Alva, the Opposition candidate for the Vice-Presidential poll, filed her nomination for the Vice Presidential election on Tuesday. She filed her nomination in the presence of Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and other Opposition leaders.

Opposition parties on Sunday decided to field former Rajasthan Governor and former Union minister Alva as their joint candidate for the vice presidential election. Notably, today is the last date for filing nominations for the August 6 election. NCP chief Sharad Pawar announced on Sunday that they have ‘unanimously decided to field Margaret Alva as our joint candidate for the post of Vice President’. The decision came after the opposition party leaders met in New Delhi at Sharad Pawar’s residence to select a joint VP candidate.

Alva, who is pitted against the NDA’s Jagdeep Dhankar who filed his nominations on Monday, said in a tweet, ‘It is a privilege and an honour to be nominated as the candidate of the joint Opposition for the post of Vice President of India. I accept this nomination with great humility and thank the leaders of the opposition for the faith they’ve put in me’. ‘Margaret Alva, former Governor, former Union Minister, long time MP and very distinguished representative of India’s wonderful diversity is the common Opposition candidate for Vice-President’, tweeted senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh.

The term of Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu — who won the election comfortably in 2017 — ends on August 10. The NDA has fielded West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar as its joint candidate for the post of Vice President. The decision to field Alva was taken at a meeting of opposition leaders of 17 parties at the residence of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. Jagdeep Dhankhar, who filed his nomination in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, said that he is grateful to the PM and his able leadership for this opportunity. Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, and BJP chief Nadda were also present when Dhankar filed his nomination.