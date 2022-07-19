Philips launches new Mixer Grinder in India

Mumbai: Leading consumer electronics brand, Philips Domestic Appliances India Ltd has launched a new Mixer Grinder named Philips HL7703 in india. The new device is priced at Rs 9,595 and will be made available in the retail outlets, as well as on the official website of Philips Domestic Appliances (e-store).

Philips claims that the new device is capable to grind anything in 90 seconds. The mixer grinder uses a 1000W motor. It comes with three stainless steel jars and one unbreakable polycarbonate jar with a fruit filter.