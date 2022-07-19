PM Modi says, ‘Anguished’ on demise of legendary singer Bhupinder Singh

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a message of condolence on the demise of legendary playback singer Bhupinder Singh. PM Modi expressed his condolences to the deceased’s family and admirers on Twitter during this difficult time.

‘Anguished by the passing away of Shri Bhupinder Singh Ji, who has given memorable songs for decades. His works struck a chord with several people. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti,’ PM Modi’s tweeted.

Veteran playback singer Bhupinder Singh, known for his Bollywood songs, passed away on Monday in a Mumbai hospital from complications related to Covid and suspected colon cancer, according to his wife and singer Mitali Mukherjee.

The singer, who was born in Amritsar, Punjab, has had a five-decade career and has worked with many of the biggest names in music, including Mohammed Rafi, RD Burman, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, and Bappi Lahiri.