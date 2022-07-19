Singer Adnan Sami deletes all Instagram posts, releases video saying ‘Alvida’

Adnan Sami, a well-known singer, is very active on Instagram. The singer has approximately 672 thousand social media followers on the platform, which he uses to share everything from work updates to beautiful family photos. On July 19, fans were shocked when Adnan deleted all of his previous Instagram posts and posted a cryptic message that read Alvida. It’s unclear whether this is for song promotion or not.

ADNAN SAMI REMOVES INSTAGRAM POSTS;

Adnan Sami recently made headlines after he shared stunning photos from his family vacation that showed off his transformed self. On July 19, the singer worried his fans when he deleted all of his Instagram posts. He posted a five-second video on Instagram with the caption Alvida. The caption was also similar. While we are unsure whether this is a deliberate move or a song promotion, Adnan deleting all of his Instagram posts has undoubtedly worried his fans. First, check out Adnan’s most recent Instagram post:

FANS REACTION!

Adnan Sami deleting all his Instagram posts left his fans talking. Taking to the comment section, they wrote, ‘Why though? (sic), Sir kiya howa (sic), Kabhi alvida na kehna Adnan bhai (sic), Is it Alvida wala Alvida or Alvida waala song? (sic), What happened Adnan sir? (sic)’. Others guessed this could be a promotional move and said, ‘The song is coming kya ?!?!?! (sic)’.

Adnan Sami was awarded the prestigious Padma Shri Award in 2021.