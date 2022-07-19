DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest Newselectionsmembers and peopleNEWSInternationalPolitics

Sri Lanka crisis LIVE : Election day draws closer as opposition withdraws from polls!

Jul 19, 2022, 10:55 am IST

Sajith Premadasa, the Leader of the Opposition in Sri Lanka, announced on Tuesday, July 19, his withdrawal from the race for the country’s presidency, which is set to be held on Wednesday, July 20.

‘For the greater good of my beloved country and the people I cherish, I hereby withdraw my candidacy for President,’ Premadasa said in a tweet. He added that his party and ‘our alliance and our opposition partners will work hard to make’ Dullas Alahapperuma the winner.

 

Tags
shortlink
Jul 19, 2022, 10:55 am IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button