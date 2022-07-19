Sri Lanka crisis LIVE : Election day draws closer as opposition withdraws from polls!

Sajith Premadasa, the Leader of the Opposition in Sri Lanka, announced on Tuesday, July 19, his withdrawal from the race for the country’s presidency, which is set to be held on Wednesday, July 20.

For the greater good of my country that I love and the people I cherish I hereby withdraw my candidacy for the position of President. @sjbsrilanka and our alliance and our opposition partners will work hard towards making @DullasOfficial victorious. — Sajith Premadasa (@sajithpremadasa) July 19, 2022

