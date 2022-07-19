The diet that can help you lose 5 kg in a month: monsoon weight loss plan.

Follow this diet plan to lose weight this monsoon

Are you hoping to shed some pounds this monsoon. Here is a simple food plan that might assist you in losing 5 to 6 kg in a month. This is one of the healthiest diets you might follow without experiencing cravings. Given that we all tend to over indulge in comfort and junk food during the monsoon season, this diet chart has been especially created for individuals who struggle to shed pounds at this time. So, if you’re hoping to shed a few pounds during the monsoon, here’s what you need to do.

The morning routine

We all have a hard time getting out of bed in the morning, making it the most challenging hour of the day. But believe us when we say that adhering to this food plan will also help you wake up earlier. The food plan is designed such that a person feels full at all times, which promotes sound sleep. All you have to do is prepare a drink for yourself by boiling 5 almonds and 2 to 3 dates. Have this water first thing in the morning and then have the dates and almonds. Your daily nutritional needs will be met by this beverage, which will also sate your craving for sugar because date is abundant in natural sugar.

Breakfast

Make overnight oats for breakfast and eat them by 8:30 a.m. Take a bowl and fill it with 1/2 cup of oats to make this dish. Add 1-2 teaspoons of honey or jaggery to it. After that, stir in 1/2 cup of yoghurt or almond milk. Then, mix it again after adding 1 tsp of chia seeds. Keep this bowl cold. Take it out in the morning and add some dry fruits and your favourite fruits, such as mango, banana, chickoo, berries, or even apples. Take a sizable bite of tender coconut if you’re hungry between 11:30 am -12 pm. You’ll be able to eat more as a result.

Lunch

To prevent the disruption of the cycle, eat your lunch between 1-2pm. You can eat one cup of any dal, one bowl of jeera rice or steamed rice, one huge bowl of raita, and two tablespoons of fresh moong dal sprouts in a large bowl of fresh salad for this meal. You will feel satisfied after eating this protein-rich supper for a very long time.

Evening

Make a cup of masala chai with brown sugar or jaggery for the evening. Dairy is a major contributor to weight gain, thus 2-4 tbsp of milk can be used to make this tea. Also, you can roast some fox nuts or makhana in a 1 tsp of ghee and eat them as an evening snack.

Dinner

You can prepare a berry smoothie, which is high in antioxidants, for dinner. On some days, you can also treat yourself to a mango smoothie, but try to avoid it as mango is a fruit that is high in calories.

Sleep time

Make sure to have a cup of green tea before bed because it will assist you cleanse the entire day. It is a wonderful beverage that can assist someone in thoroughly detoxifying their body, allowing them to get a good night’s sleep.

What are you still holding out for? Try this diet and let us know if it was successful for you.