The moment Meghan became his ‘soulmate,’ according to Prince Harry

Prince Harry is in New York to deliver a keynote speech at the United Nations headquarters on the occasion of Nelson Mandela International Day on Monday. He said in his speech that on one of their excursions to Africa, he realised Meghan Markle was his ‘soulmate.’

Page Six quotes Prince Harry as saying, ‘Since I first visited Africa as a 13-year-old lad, I’ve always found hope in the continent,’ referring to it as his ‘lifeline’ and the place where he has repeatedly ‘discovered calm and healing.’

He added, ‘It`s where I felt closest to my mother and sought solace after she died,” he went on, “and where I knew I`d found a soulmate in my wife.’

Harry and Meghan visited Africa twice during their courtship and once after they were married. According to Page Six, the couple first travelled to Botswana shortly after they began dating in July 2016 and returned the following August to celebrate Meghan`s 36th birthday.

A bull elephant was being fitted with a satellite collar when Harry and Meghan posted a photo from their second trip to Botswana in April 2019. The collar will enable conservationists to track the bull elephant’s important migratory habits and safeguard it from poachers.

The couple wed in a grandiose ceremony in May 2018 at London’s St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, which was attended by both royals and famous people. The following September, less than five months after Meghan gave birth to the couple’s first child, son Archie, the family of three set out on a 10-day trip of Africa.