The price of Jennifer Lopez’s second wedding gown, for which she ‘saved for years,’ will astound you.

Indeed, fairytales come true! Fans couldn’t stop gushing as Jennifer Lopez entered marriage and became Ben Affleck’s wife since theirs is one of the cutest love tales ever. She had two alterations on the day of her surprise wedding.

She started out by donning an Alexander McQueen sleeveless structured gown. The company acknowledged to PEOPLE that the dress was in fact made by them. The textured full-skirted dress has a jewel neckline, a fitted bodice, and flowery jacquard accents. It was once sold at Bergdorf Goodman for $5,175 in retail price.

Later, JLo changed into a stunning bridal gown by Zuhair Murad. The off-the-shoulder white lace gown had long sleeves, a sweetheart neckline, a corset bodice, and a fishtail train. She added a matching veil with lace trim to complete her look.

While talking about her simple wedding gown, JLo revealed in her newsletter, ‘I’ve had this dress for so many years, and I’ve just been saving it, saving it, saving it, and now I’m wearing it on my wedding day.’

The singer-actor can be seen showing off the stunning garment in a video that her hairstylist Chris Appleton posted. ‘Last minute feelings before the wedding,’ the caption stated.

In July 2002, Lopez and Affleck began dating; they became engaged in November of that same year. Their 2003 wedding was later postponed for an undisclosed reason.

The two resumed their romance in 2021. After resuming their relationship for a few months, they made the decision to wed and commit to marriage.