Will Deepika Padukone play Parvati in ‘Brahmastra Part Two’?

Ayan Mukerji, a renowned filmmaker, is developing a superhero trilogy and has invented his own fictional world called Brahmastra, in which a number of characters will be portrayed by prominent B-town actors. The viewers will watch Alia Bhatt as Shiva’s love interest and Ranbir Kapoor as Shiva in Part One. One of the various names for Mahadev and Parvati is Shiva and Isha.

The big-budget movie will hit theatres in September of this year, and if it performs well at the box office, Part Two will likely follow soon after.

There are several rumours that Part Two of the trilogy will feature the introduction of a new character called ‘Dev.’ A publication has claimed that the 36-year-old has been signed for the sequel of this modern mythology.

According to the sources cited by PinkVilla, ‘Deepika Padukone has been cast by the filmmakers as the role of Parvati. In fact, Brahmastra will feature a cameo by Deepika toward the end, which will usher in the second half of the movie.’ The actress has already completed filming for a scene in ‘Brahmastra One: Shiva,’ he added.

In the trilogy, each character will be connected to the others. Additionally, there are various allusions to Indian mythology in Ayan’s reality.

Unexpectedly, Shah Rukh Khan also makes a brief appearance in the first chapter.

The movie was delayed for a number of reasons after it was initially announced in July 2014. The first instalment was filmed in Varanasi, Edinburgh, London, New York, and Bulgaria.