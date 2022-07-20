Heatwave bakes Europe, melting train signals in the UK; See photos

The temperature has risen alarmingly in parts of Europe that are experiencing a severe heatwave as a result of wildfires raging across Portugal, Spain, France, Greece, and Croatia. In the midst of this, the UK has been experiencing scorching temperatures that have reached 40 degrees Celsius. As a result, citizens’ daily lives have been disrupted as incidents of damaged train signals have been reported.

? On any given day we have about 30,000km of rail but the network was 9km longer yesterday! Why? Because the record-breaking heat was able to expand each kilometre of rail by 30cm! Thread: https://t.co/ktgEMy0Zpa#statoftheday #heatwave pic.twitter.com/xcoBCAGnEp — Network Rail (@networkrail) July 20, 2022

?? We're also asking you to check your journeys before travelling on the East Coast Main Line today because we expect severe disruption. We're repairing the line after a fire on the route between Peterborough and London King’s Cross: ?? https://t.co/nNgIhK31bw#heatwaveuk pic.twitter.com/HU8DsGmSRl — Network Rail (@networkrail) July 20, 2022

Photos of molten train signaling equipment, shared by the official Twitter handle of National Railways, provided a clear depiction of the dire situation. ‘ We’re also asking you to double-check your travel plans before taking the East Coast Main Line today because we expect significant disruption. We’re repairing the line between Peterborough and London King’s Cross after a fire,’ read the caption.

?? Do not travel early this morning on the Midland Main Line north from London St Pancras International. Safety checks continue after record temperatures exceeding the design limits for track and overhead line equipment: ?? https://t.co/lciteE69RY@StPancrasInt #heatwave pic.twitter.com/ayl6EqQuD4 — Network Rail (@networkrail) July 20, 2022

When global warming sets off your thatched roof’s anti-Puritan/cannonfire sprinklers pic.twitter.com/cEKerw0w6N — George Fouracres (@GeorgeFouracres) July 19, 2022

Another tweet from a Twitter user named George Fouracres showed fire sprinklers being activated inside a building due to the extreme heat. He wrote, ‘When global warming activates your thatched roof’s anti-Puritan/cannonfire sprinklers.’ The Met Office has declared a national emergency for the next two days because the temperature is expected to reach 40 degrees Celsius for the first time in the country.