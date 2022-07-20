DH Latest NewsDH NEWSUKLatest NewsNEWSNature & WildlifeInternationalSpecial

Heatwave bakes Europe, melting train signals in the UK; See photos

Jul 20, 2022, 09:40 pm IST

The temperature has risen alarmingly in parts of Europe that are experiencing a severe heatwave as a result of wildfires raging across Portugal, Spain, France, Greece, and Croatia. In the midst of this, the UK has been experiencing scorching temperatures that have reached 40 degrees Celsius. As a result, citizens’ daily lives have been disrupted as incidents of damaged train signals have been reported.

Photos of molten train signaling equipment, shared by the official Twitter handle of National Railways, provided a clear depiction of the dire situation. ‘ We’re also asking you to double-check your travel plans before taking the East Coast Main Line today because we expect significant disruption.  We’re repairing the line between Peterborough and London King’s Cross after a fire,’ read the caption.

Another tweet from a Twitter user named George Fouracres showed fire sprinklers being activated inside a building due to the extreme heat. He wrote, ‘When global warming activates your thatched roof’s anti-Puritan/cannonfire sprinklers.’ The Met Office has declared a national emergency for the next two days because the temperature is expected to reach 40 degrees Celsius for the first time in the country.

 

 

 

Tags
shortlink
Jul 20, 2022, 09:40 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button