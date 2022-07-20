iQoo launches two new smartphones

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, iQoo launched its iQoo 10 series in China. The company launched two smartphones- iQoo 10 and the iQoo 10 Pro. The iQoo 10 Pro is priced at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 60,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB variant and CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 72,000) for the 12GB RAM + 512GB variant. It is available in black and Legendary Edition colours.

The iQoo 10 is priced at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 44,000) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB variant and CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 56,000) for the 12GB RAM + 512GB variant. It comes in black, orange, and Legendry Edition colours. Both the phones will go on sale from July 26.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki launches Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Features

iQoo 10 Pro specifications: The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with an Adreno 730 GPU and the V1+ imaging chip. It packs up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The smartphone runs on Android 12-based OriginOS Ocean.

It features a 2K (1,440×3,200 pixels) E5 LTPO screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The handset houses a triple rear camera setup. There is a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front. It packs a 4,700mAh dual-cell battery that supports 200W Flash Charge wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

iQoo 10 specifications: The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC coupled with an Adreno 730 SoC. It is also equipped with the in-house V1+ imaging chip. It packs up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. It runs on Android 12-based OriginOS Ocean.

The handset features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. For selfies and video calls, the handset features a 16-megapixel camera on the front. It houses a 4,700mAh dual-cell battery with 120W fast charging support.