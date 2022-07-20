JBL launches JBL Live Pro 2 in India

Mumbai: American audio equipment manufacturer, JBL launched JBL Live Pro 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) in India. It is priced at Rs. 16,999, and the earbuds are currently available for purchase at an introductory price of Rs. 13,999. They will be sold in Black and Blue colour options on e JBL website and other online and retail stores.

Also Read; Ather Energy launches Ather 450X Gen 3 in India: Features and price

The JBL Live Pro 2 are equipped with 11mm drivers powered by JBL Signature Sound and feature adaptive noise cancellation. The earbuds come with 6 microphones to reduce external interference. It features touch and voice controls and is has an IPX5 rating for water resistance. The earbuds take 2 hours to fully charge and gives up to 40 hours of battery life with 10 hours in the earbuds and 30 hours from the charging case.