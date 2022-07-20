Justin Bieber to perform in India on this date.

Fans of Justin Bieber, rejoice! Returning to his ‘Justice’ world tour, Justin will shortly give a performance in India. After receiving a partial face paralysis diagnosis, Justin had previously postponed many of his gigs in North America, which worried millions of his fans.

Now, on October 18, Justin will visit India as a part of the tour. On the aforementioned date, he will perform at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. Prices for the concert tickets start at Rs 4,000 and go up from there.

On a recent vacation, Usher visited Justin Bieber, and the two ‘managed to hang out,’ according to Usher. In addition, he said, ‘I think it’s very nice to see that he has the support from his fans and his family, whatever he may be through right now,’ the source said.

Last month, Bieber shared his health scare, showing off his facial paralysis in an Instagram video. This eye isn’t blinking, as you can see. On this side of my face, I am unable to grin. There is complete paralysis on this side of my face since this nose won’t move, the singer-songwriter informed his followers in June.

The following week, Hailey Bieber revealed during an appearance on ‘Good Morning America’ that her spouse was ‘getting better every day.’ ‘Obviously it was just a very scary and random situation to happen,’ she explained.

As per Page Six, Hailey and Justin have since been spotted on multiple outings, from attending church together in June to making out during an Idaho trip earlier this month.

Usher, a musician, told Page Six on Monday that the Canadian pop star was ‘doing fine.’ As artists, he continued, ‘I believe we will all go through some things that people may not necessarily comprehend.’