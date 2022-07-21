Ancient effigy recovered in Mizoram

On July 18, 2022, a resident of Darlawn village in Lalremruata uncovered a stone engraved figure of a deity while digging a pond around 7 kilometres from his hamlet. The statue is reportedly 3.6 feet long, 1.9 feet broad, and two quintals in weight.

Additionally, the local vicinity was excavated for the possibility of finding other sculptures.

The Mizoram Gorkha Mandir Committee and local Hindus claimed that the antique statue belonged to the Hindu deity Kali Devi, albeit its identification has not been properly proven.

The statue, according to a number of historians and archaeologists, belonged to Hindu deities. The discovery of an ancient statue that resembles the Hindu deity has aroused a great deal of interest in the Christian-dominated state, where history can be largely attributed to the Tibeto-Burman language.