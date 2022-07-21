Arvind Kejriwal’s request to visit Singapore rejected by Delhi LG

On Thursday, Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor (LG), Vinai Kumar Saxena, rejected the chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s invitation to Singapore to attend the ‘Eighth World Cities Summit and WCS Mayors Forum.’ Vinai Kumar Saxena also advised that Arvind Kejriwal abstain from a conference that appears to be a gathering of mayors and is not suitable for a chief minister to attend.

The LG has noted that the conference will cover various aspects of urban governance, which in the case of Delhi, are addressed by various civic bodies including the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in addition to the Delhi government. The LG has carefully examined the nature of the forum, the profile of other attendees, as well as the topics being discussed at the Conference.

According to sources, the LG has underlined that the GNCTD does not have sole power over the issues related to the conference’s theme, making a Chief Minister’s participation inappropriate.

It has been noted that the NDMC is serving as the project’s anchor in the context of the WCS Smart City Workshop, which is being held in tandem with the conference. A chief minister attending such a conference will also set a poor example in addition to the obvious facts.