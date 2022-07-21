‘Copper water’ can provide you with 10 wonderful health benefits!

Copper pots were an inseparable part of our ancestors’ culture. But have you ever asked your elders why these pots were prioritised over clay pots? It is because drinking water from a copper pot has numerous health benefits. Today, our modern culture is attempting to understand the science behind these traditions. Want to learn more about the advantages of drinking water from a copper pot? Continue reading.

1. Copper Synthesis

The human body cannot produce copper on its own. Copper is required for certain metabolic functions. To synthesise copper in our bodies, we must consume it on a regular basis. As a result, it is recommended that one consume water stored in a copper vessel on a regular basis.

2. Removes Bacteria

Although Ayurveda has documented the health benefits of copper pots for centuries, the rest of the world has only recently caught on. The drinking water supply pipes and household taps were typically made of copper, which was tested for anti-germ properties. Water stored in copper pots can kill E.Coli within 24 hours. It also aids in the fight against water-borne diseases such as Salmonella, typhus, Shigella spp., cholera, and viruses such as Enterovirus and Hepatitis A.

3. Controls Thyroid Function

Copper is one of the few trace minerals that the human body requires. The thyroid gland’s proper functioning is dependent on the amount of copper in your system. Thyroid problems can be caused by a variety of factors, but copper deficiency is a major one. A glass of water stored in a copper jug right before a meal can help you achieve balance and combat thyroid issues.

4. Helps with Arthritis

Copper has been used to treat arthritis and other joint pains since ancient times. It has extremely effective calming properties. It is especially beneficial for rheumatoid arthritis-related joint pain.

5. Treats anaemia

Copper has numerous medicinal properties. Perhaps the most underappreciated aspect is its role in the prevention and treatment of anaemia. Copper deficiency can also cause anaemia, and drinking a glass of water stored in a copper vessel can help you increase haemoglobin levels in your bloodstream.

6. Heals Wounds

Copper peptides are expected to be one of the most effective healing agents. A variety of medical products containing copper peptides are available to treat wounds and skin damage. Copper peptides are commonly used to fuel collage production. They are also said to improve the efficacy of antioxidants. Drinking water stored in a copper jug can thus help you heal wounds quickly. The other option is to obtain costly medicines containing copper peptides.

7. ADHD Management (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder)

ADHD is the curse of our generation. It takes many forms and can lead to other neurobehavioral disorders. Drinking water from a copper vessel can help reduce the symptoms of ADHD. Scientists have discovered that people with ADHD have an imbalance of copper in their diet. Copper stimulates the diencephalon, or the old brain. The old brain is in charge of our animal responses. A copper deficiency may tilt our cognitive functions toward the old brain. As a result, drinking water stored in a copper vessel can help you manage ADHD.

8. Anti-Cancer

Cancer is a deadly disease. For most people who contract it, the disease is the end of the world. Copper, on the other hand, has excellent antioxidant properties. This is why it is such an important component in the fight against cancer. It inhibits the growth of new cancer cells and aids in the healing of the body. Drinking water from a copper vessel can thus help to prevent cancer and provide antioxidants to the body.

9. Slows Aging

Copper has strong antioxidant properties, which aid in the reduction of fine lines, wrinkles, and patchy skin. Drinking water from a copper pot can help you look younger and fitter. It slows the ageing process by repairing and preserving connective tissue in the skin, heart, and arteries.

10. Helps Pregnant Women

Nutritionists swear by copper’s effectiveness in pregnant women. Copper is required for the production of RBCs. It stimulates the production of red blood cells (RBCs), aids in tissue repair, and aids in the digestion of sugars. Copper is essential for pregnant women because it aids in the formation of the unborn child’s heart, blood vessels, skeletal system, and nervous system. Copper also promotes healthy skin and hair. A glass of copper pot water is essential for pregnant women. We hope that reading this article has reinforced the importance of storing water in copper pots. So, don’t waste time and get a copper jug today!

Drinking water from a copper pot has a number of health benefits. It aids in copper synthesis, bacteria elimination, thyroid function regulation, anaemia and arthritis treatment, wound healing, ADHD management, and has anti-carcinogenic properties. Water stored in a copper pot also helps to delay the signs of ageing and is beneficial to pregnant women. To avoid the unpleasant odour, clean the copper pots or jugs in which you store the water.