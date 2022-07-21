Forex Market: Indian rupee touches record-low

Mumbai: The Indian rupee touched an all-time low on the forex market. The domestic currency touched an all-time low of 80.06 on Thursday.

At the Interbank foreign exchange, the Indian currency opened 5 paise lower at 79.92 against the US dollar .On Wednesday, the domestic currency ended at 79.99 against the US dollar.

In 2022, the Indian rupee has depreciated more than 7% against the US dollar, plunging from 74 at the start of the year to about 80 now.