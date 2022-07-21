DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest Newsmembers and peopleIndiaNEWSPolitics

‘Hope she functions without fear or favour’: Yashwant Sinha congratulates newly elected President Draupadi Murmu

Jul 21, 2022, 08:36 pm IST

 

New Delhi: Yashwant Sinha, who contested as the opposition’s joint Presidential candidate, congratulated India’s new President Draupadi Murmu after the results came out this evening. Draupadi Murmu is India’s first tribal President. Nominated by the National Democratic Alliance, or NDA, she scored over 50% of the total vote value after three rounds of counting.

‘I join my fellow citizens in congratulating Droupadi Murmu on her victory in the Presidential election 2022. India hopes that as the 15th President of the Republic, she functions as the custodian of the Constitution without fear or favour’, Sinha tweeted.

 

In a single-page statement conceding defeat, the former TMC leader said, ‘Despite the outcome of the election, I believe it has benefitted Indian democracy in two important ways. First, it brought most opposition parties on a common platform. This is indeed the need of the hour, and I earnestly appeal to them to continue – indeed, further strengthen – opposition unity beyond the presidential election. It must be equally evident in the election of the Vice President’.

 

