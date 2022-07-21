Presidential poll results: First round of poll counts indicate cross voting in Murmu’s favour

New Delhi: The NDA’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu is leading with 540 of the 748 votes of the MPs, while Opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha has received 208 votes after the first round of counting, Returning Officer P C Mody said on Thursday. Votes of 15 MPs were declared invalid, he said.

With each MP having a vote value of 700 in this presidential election, Murmu received a total of 5,23,600 votes which is 72.19% of the total valid MP votes, indicating some cross-voting in her favour, officials said. On the other hand, Sinha’s total vote value stood at 1,45,600, which is 27.81% of the total valid votes.

Voting for the Presidential polls concluded on Monday with over 99% of 4,796 eligible electors, including 771 MPs and 4,025 MLAs, taking part in the process. The counting for the second round of votes of the MLAs has begun, officials said. If elected, Murmu will become the first tribal woman to occupy the top constitutional post in the country.