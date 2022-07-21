Ram Charan posts sweet Bday wish for wife Upasana; Shares fam-jam pic

New Delhi: On the occasion of his wife Upasana’s birthday, actor Ram Charan penned a sweet note on social media.

On his Instagram handle, Ram dropped a fam-jam picture featuring his wife, his father Chiranjeevi and his mother. ‘To my dearest @upasanakaminenikonidela … happiest birthday’, he captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan)

Ram’s wish for his wife has garnered a lot of comments and likes from social media users. Ram and Upasana got married on June 14, 2012 after dating for several years.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram was recently seen in ‘Acharya’ with his father and superstar Chiranjeevi. However, the film failed to leave a mark at the box-office. Currently, he is wrapping up his highly anticipated film under Shankar Shanmugham’s directorial ‘RC15’. The film, billed as an action drama with current-day politics, features an ensemble cast, with Kiara Advani playing the female protagonist.