‘All set to fly’; India’s newest airline Akasa Air opens ticket sales

Akasa Air, India’s newest airline, has begun selling tickets for 28 weekly flights between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, as well as Bengaluru and Kochi. The airline said in a statement that services from Mumbai will begin on August 7 and those from Bengaluru will begin six days later. Akasa Air will begin commercial operations with two new Boeing 737 Max aircraft, one of which has already been delivered and the other is scheduled to arrive later this month.

‘We’ll begin operations with flights between Mumbai and Ahmedabad using the brand-new Boeing 737 Max aircraft,’ said Praveen Iyer, co-founder and chief commercial officer. ‘ We will take a phased approach to support network expansion plans, connecting more cities progressively as we add two aircraft per month in our first year,’ he added.

Akasa Air received its Air Operator Certificate from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation two weeks ago. ‘ This is a significant milestone, enabling us to open our flights for sale and leading to the start of commercial operations,’ the airline said at the time.

The airline had unveiled its crew uniform a few days before, explaining that it had focused on providing the best possible stretch to ensure their comfort during their busy flight schedules. According to the company, it is the first Indian airline to introduce custom trousers and jackets made specifically for Akasa Air (using recycled polyester fabric made from pet bottle plastic salvaged from marine waste) and comfortable footwear for the in-flight crew.