College student found hanging in hostel in Bengaluru

A Bengaluru-based engineering student committed suicide in her college hostel room. The event was noticed at 1:40 pm on Wednesday when the teacher and the college residential warden went to the room to check the student after she failed to show up for an exam.

Engineering student K Shivani, age 21, has been confirmed as the deceased. The room’s door was shut from the inside.

She was hanging from the ceiling fan when the warden asked the assistant to check via the ventilator. Then, the warden informed the college principal, Dr Bhimasen Soragaon.

Also Read: Anti-ageing nutrients you should add to your diet; Read on

According to the police, Shivani was found hanging in room 312 on the third floor of the ladies’ hostel. The authorities are investigating why she took the drastic action and have not found any suicide notes.