Corruption case; CBI files chargesheet against ex-DC of Gujarat, proprietor of private firm

Before an Ahmedabad court on Thursday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a chargesheet against Md. Rafiq Memon, the owner of a Surat-based private company, and Kankipati Rajesh, the former District Collector (DC) of Gujarat’s Surendranagar.

On the grounds that they accepted bribes for the issuance of arms licences, allocating government land, and regularising encroached government land in the names of ineligible beneficiaries, the agency had filed a case against the two accused.

Prior to this, a preliminary investigation was opened in response to the Gujarat government’s request. Authorities also searched the two suspects’ homes and found numerous incriminating documents and electronic evidence there.

Investigation results showed that a sum of Rs 98,000 was placed into the owner’s account at the collector’s request. The sum was a component of the bribe he requested.

The owner had generated four fictitious invoices in the name of a private person, claiming to have sold dress materials, but the police discovered that the invoices were actually in the name of someone else. Additionally, it was discovered that the owner of the business had reportedly falsified papers and electronic records and altered, deleted, or destroyed the data on the computer he used in his store.