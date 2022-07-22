First look at Anupam Kher’s role as Jayaprakash Narayan in Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’

Anupam Kher is now a part of Kangana Ranaut’s much anticipated movie ‘Emergency.’ The seasoned actor will portray the late leader Jayaprakash Narayan in the movie. He was better known by the initials JP and Lok Nayak was placed before his name. Ranaut portrays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the movie.

The first image of Kher as Jayaprakash Narayan was unveiled on Friday. Kher shared his appearance while also revealing that the upcoming movie will mark the 527th in his illustrious career.

‘BIG: Happy and proud to essay the role of the man who questioned fearlessly, a rebel in the truest sense of the word, #JayaPrakashNarayan in #KanganaRanaut starrer and directorial next #Emergency. My 527th! Jai Ho! #JP #Loknayak,’ he wrote. In the first look, the 67-year-old actor is sporting big glasses and white hair and is wearing a Nehru jacket.

More details regarding the movie have been kept under wraps while filming has started.

When Kangana’s first appearance was revealed last week, many were astounded by how much she resembled the late politician. Ranaut is directing the movie in addition to appearing in it.

Jayaprakash Narayan, a late liberation warrior who worked as a social worker and politician and was a prominent figure in Indian politics, won praise in the middle of the 1970s when he led the opposition against then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.