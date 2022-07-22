Porsche launches Cayenne Turbo GT in India: Features and price

Mumbai: German automobile manufacturer specialising in high-performance sports cars, SUVs and sedans, Porsche launched its new a four-seater coupe named Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT in India. The new car is priced at Rs. 2.57 crore (ex-showroom).

Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT is powered by 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine. The engine delivers 632 bhp and 850 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with an 8-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission. The car can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds. The new car comes with a top speed of 300 kmph.

It features Porsche’s latest PCM 6.0 communication system with improved infotainment functions and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility as standard, sports seats with Alcantara upholstery and a 3-spoke steering wheel with a 12 o’clock mark in Racing Yellow.