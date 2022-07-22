Yonex-Sunrise 2022; The Panchkula shuttler wins silver in Goa

Devika Sihag of Panchkula won silver in the U-19 girls’ category at the Yonex-Sunrise All-India Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament in Goa. She fought hard against Unnati Hooda of Haryana, but lost the final 23-21, 14-21, 21-19.

Devika won gold in the U-19 doubles event for girls. Mayank Rana of Haryana also won the U-19 boys’ doubles title. Haryana’s players, according to Ajay Singhania, vice-president of the Badminton Association of India, have once again demonstrated their unrivaled performance. Devika is a student at the Bhavan Vidyalaya in Chandigarh.