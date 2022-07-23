DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWSInternational

60 countries do not require a visa for citizens of India.

Jul 23, 2022, 05:47 pm IST

India is able to enter 60 countries, including many in Asia and Africa, with a visa upon arrival. Here  is the complete list.

India is ranked 87th out of 199  on the Henley Passport Index, which ranks the strongest and weakest passports based on information provided by the International Air Transport Authority (IATA). 60 nations accept Indian passport holders without requiring a visa.

In contrast, Japan, which led the list, has visa-free entry to 193 countries. Singapore and South Korea, who are both in second place with access to 192 countries, are next.

India moved up three spots from the same period last year, but dropped two spots in the third quarter. In Q3 and Q4 of 2021, India was rated 90th.

The passport index identifies the quality of a nation’s diplomatic ties with other nations; in essence, the more easily a nation can travel to other nations, the higher its ranking.

However, as Covid limitations on international travel have not been completely lifted, the index merely provides a hypothetical picture of the best documents to have as of this quarter.

Asian countries including Thailand, Indonesia, the Maldives, and Sri Lanka are accessible to Indians without a visa upon arrival. Additionally, Indian nationals may obtain visas upon arrival in 21 African nations. Only two European nations currently follow suit.

Here’s the list of countries where Indian passport holders do not require a prior visa:

  1. Cook Islands
  2. Fiji
  3. Marshall Islands
  4. Micronesia
  5. Niue
  6. Palau Islands
  7. Samoa
  8. Tuvalu
  9. Vanuatu
  10. Iran
  11. Jordan
  12. Oman
  13. Qatar
  14. Albania
  15. Serbia
  16. Barbados
  17. British Virgin Islands
  18. Dominica
  19. Grenada
  20. Haiti
  21. Jamaica
  22. Montserrat
  23. St. Kitts and Nevis
  24. St. Lucia
  25. St. Vincent and the Grenadines
  26. Trinidad and Tobago
  27. Bhutan
  28. Cambodia
  29. Indonesia
  30. Laos
  31. Macao (SAR China)
  32. Maldives
  33. Myanmar
  34. Nepal
  35. Sri Lanka
  36. Thailand
  37. Timor-Leste
  38. Bolivia
  39. El Salvador
  40. Botswana
  41. Burundi
  42. Cape Verde Islands
  43. Comoro Islands
  44. Ethiopia
  45. Gabon
  46. Guinea-Bissau
  47. Madagascar
  48. Mauritania
  49. Mauritius
  50. Mozambique
  51. Rwanda
  52. Senegal
  53. Seychelles
  54. Sierra Leone
  55. Somalia
  56. Tanzania
  57. Togo
  58. Tunisia
  59. Uganda
  60. Zimbabwe

