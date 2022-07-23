60 countries do not require a visa for citizens of India.

India is able to enter 60 countries, including many in Asia and Africa, with a visa upon arrival. Here is the complete list.

India is ranked 87th out of 199 on the Henley Passport Index, which ranks the strongest and weakest passports based on information provided by the International Air Transport Authority (IATA). 60 nations accept Indian passport holders without requiring a visa.

In contrast, Japan, which led the list, has visa-free entry to 193 countries. Singapore and South Korea, who are both in second place with access to 192 countries, are next.

India moved up three spots from the same period last year, but dropped two spots in the third quarter. In Q3 and Q4 of 2021, India was rated 90th.

The passport index identifies the quality of a nation’s diplomatic ties with other nations; in essence, the more easily a nation can travel to other nations, the higher its ranking.

However, as Covid limitations on international travel have not been completely lifted, the index merely provides a hypothetical picture of the best documents to have as of this quarter.

Asian countries including Thailand, Indonesia, the Maldives, and Sri Lanka are accessible to Indians without a visa upon arrival. Additionally, Indian nationals may obtain visas upon arrival in 21 African nations. Only two European nations currently follow suit.

Here’s the list of countries where Indian passport holders do not require a prior visa: