Bhagwant Mann’s residence fined Rs 10,000 for littering waste

Bhagwant Mann, the chief minister of Punjab, was fined Rs 10,000 by the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation on Saturday for littering waste. The CRPF DSP Harjinder Singh, who was on duty at the CM’s residence and is accused of littering the area, is the person named on the challan.

According to the information, the staff at House No. 7, the CM’s official residence, had been fined for violations after the municipal corporation received complaints about wastes being thrown along the roadway close to the gate and boundary wall. The official, however, declined to sign the challan.

Municipal Counsellor Maheshinder Singh, who verified the issuance of the challan, also stated that the corporation was receiving complaints from neighbours about how the personnel and tourists were leaving the area littered. Despite the corporation’s warnings, the violations continued.