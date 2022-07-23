Covid-19 vaccination crosses 201.68 crore in India

New Delhi: More than 201.68 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive. More than 34.93 lakh vaccine doses were administered yesterday.

The recovery rate is currently at 98.46%. The daily Positivity Rate is at 4.46%t and Weekly Positivity Rate is at 4.46%.

The Union government launched the mass vaccination drive on January 16 last year. In the first phase healthcare workers (HCWs) were vaccinated. Frontline workers (FLWs) were vaccinated in the second phase from February 2, 2021.The third phase began on March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. Vaccination for all people aged above 45 began on April 1, 2021 and people aged 18 and above from May 1 last year. The next phase of vaccination has commenced from January 3 this year for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.