Cricket scam case; Srinagar court summons Farooq Abdullah

In the cricket scam complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), a Srinagar court summoned National Conference chief and former J&K Chief Minister Dr. Farooq Abdullah and others on Saturday. The Principal District and Sessions Judge, Srinagar issued the summons on August 27 after taking cognizance of the ED complaint filed against Abdullah and others in the J&K Cricket Association (JKCA) money laundering case.

Before issuing the summons, the court heard Additional Solicitor General Tahir Majid Shamsi, who represented the ED, and also reviewed the ED’s records. On May 31, Abdullah was questioned by the ED for more than 3 hours in connection with this case.

According to the ED, despite the fact that the JKCA had a regular account, six new accounts were opened to park funds before siphoning them off. The ED claimed that this was done at the direction of Abdullah, who was President of the JKCA at the time and also a beneficiary of the siphoned-off funds.