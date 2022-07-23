‘Daughter targeted for speaking out against Gandhis’: Smriti Irani in Goa bar row scandal

Union Minister Smriti Irani told reporters this afternoon that the Congress is ‘targeting my daughter because I speak out against the Gandhis’. Irani, overcome with emotion and tears, refuted the grand old party’s allegations that her daughter was running an illegal bar in Goa.

‘Two middle-aged Congressmen are to blame for an 18-year-old girl’s character assassination. Her only flaw is that her mother mentions Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi ,’ replying to the Congress’ allegations, the firebrand MP said. ‘My daughter is currently enrolled in college. She is not the owner of a bar. Please review the documents. What’s the name of my daughter? They are accusing my daughter of violating the Right to Information (RTI).’

‘Her fault is that her mother held a press conference against the two Gandhis. My daughter is not a politician, and she lives a normal life as a student ‘, Irani explained. ‘ I will seek answers in both the courts of law and the courts of the people. Send Rahul Gandhi to Amethi once more. We will defeat Rahul Gandhi once more’, the fiery minister stated.

By this evening, the minister’s team plans to serve legal notices on veteran Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera. Earlier in the day, Congress claimed that Smriti Irani’s daughter Zoish is operating a restaurant in Goa with a ‘fake licence.’ Smriti Irani, according to Congress leader Pawan Khera, should be fired by the Narendra Modi government.

Kirat Nagra, Zoish Irani’s lawyer, released a statement in which she denied the charges against her client. According to her lawyer, Smriti Irani’s political opponents have levelled various ‘fabricated’ allegations against her with the intent of defaming her solely because she is the daughter of a political leader. Zoish’s attorney, on the other hand, stated that she has received no show cause notice from any authority.