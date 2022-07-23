Delhi Riots 2020: Court dismisses Sharjeel Imam’s interim bail plea

In a case involving an alleged conspiracy behind the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, a Delhi court denied interim bail to former JNU student Sharjeel Imam on Saturday. Amitabh Rawat, an Additional Sessions Judge, denied the bail application, stating that there was insufficient evidence to grant the relief.

During the hearing, Imam’s counsel, Ahmad Ibrahim, told the court that the accused met the bail conditions and was not a flight risk, nor was he capable of influencing witnesses or tampering with evidence. The council also stated that the Imam did not make a conscious call to incite violent behaviour. Amit Prasad, Special Public Prosecutor, opposed the bail request, arguing that the court should consider the gravity of the offence before granting bail.

Imam is accused of delivering inflammatory speeches against the government on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), particularly at Jamia Milia Islamia University in December 2019, which allegedly sparked violence in the surrounding area.

Imam, who is also facing sedition charges for allegedly inciting speeches, has been in judicial custody since January 2020. The Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet against Imam in the case, alleging that he gave speeches inciting hatred, contempt, and disaffection towards the Central government and instigated people, leading to the December 2019 violence.