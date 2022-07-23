Documents stolen from party office; AIADMK leader files police complaint

Senior leader and MP for the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), CV Shanmugam, has reported stolen party documents to the Royapetta Police.

According to Shanmugam, there were clashes between the Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and O Panneerselvam (OPS) factions on July 11. He claimed that OPS and his supporters stole various significant documents, including the land records of the party’s headquarters, after the forcible takeover of the AIADMK headquarters.

According to Shanmugam, a complaint on the attack on the AIADMK offices was made on July 11 but that the police had not yet taken any action. Additionally, he said that the police had ignored D Jayakumar’s July 8 report, which had been the trigger for the attack on the party headquarters. ‘Proper security was not given. Several things have been stolen from the headquarters and this was in the presence of the police under the protection of the police,’ alleged Shanmugam.

‘The AIADMK head office has been sealed and the party has been there for the last 50 years and in power for the last 32 years. This will be the first time in India that a party office will be sealed. The law and order situation has dipped to a low in the state. The CM has lost his eligibility to have the police department under him. There is violence everywhere and the use of drugs. The state is becoming a drug capital,’ he added.