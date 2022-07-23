Goa bar row; Daughter targetted because I speak against Gandhis, says Smriti Irani

In a statement to the media this afternoon, Union Minister Smriti Irani claimed that the Congress is ‘targeting my daughter because I speak against the Gandhis.’ The grand old party’s allegations that Irani’s daughter was running an illegal bar in Goa were refuted by an emotional and teary-eyed Irani.

‘Two middle-aged Congress men are responsible for the character assassination of an 18-year-old girl. Her only fault is that her mother talks about Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi,’ the firebrand MP disputed the claims made by the Congress.

The minister stated, ‘Her fault is that her mother held a press conference and spoke about Rs 5,000 crore loot that was done by Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.’ She claimed that her daughter lives a normal life as a student and is not a politician.

‘My daughter studies in college. She does not run a bar. Please check the papers. Where is my daughter’s name? They are levelling allegations against my daughter on the basis of the Right to Information (RTI).Her fault is that her mother held a press conference against the two Gandhis,’ Irani said.