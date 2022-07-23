IAS officers reshuffled; Sriram Venkitaraman to replace wife Renu Raj as Alappuzha collector

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Government on Saturday announced a reshuffling of the state’s Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers. Sriram Venkitaraman, who was the Joint Secretary of the Health department, will be the new Alappuzha Collector. He replaces his wife Renu Raj, who has been transferred to Ernakulam.

Jafar Malik, who was Ernakulam Collector, will now be the Director of the Department of Information and Public Relations in the state. He will also head the Geology department. Geromic George will be the new Thiruvananthapuram Collector. Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) Managing Director (MD) Rajamanikyam has been made Rural Development Commissioner.

Thiruvananthapuram Collector Navjot Khosa will replace Sriram as Joint Secretary of Health. She has also been named MD of the Medical Services Corporation. Harikishore S will be the new MD of KSIDC.