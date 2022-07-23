Interstate cyberfraud group busted by Delhi Police; five people detained

An interstate gang of cybercriminals who were defrauding people under the guise of redeeming credit card reward points was busted by a team from the North District Cyber Police. Five men, Gurmeet Singh (age 31), Surendra Singh (age 24), Prabhjot Singh (age 23), Shahrukh (age 22), and Harshdeep Singh (age 21), were detained by police (19).

Jitesh Rajpoot (31) said to the police that he was defrauded of Rs 3,49,000 in his complaint. He claimed to have received a call from someone posing as a customer service representative from a reputable bank who instructed him to activate his credit card on a website to which he had provided the link.

He received a notification as soon as he entered his information on that website informing him that a total of Rs 3,49,000.