IRCTC announces new tour package: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a new tour package. IRCTC announced ‘Mahalay Pind Daan Air Package’. The tour package is announced for pilgrims going to perform ‘Pind Daan’. Pind Daan is performed to bring peace and salvation to the departed souls of ancestors and other relatives.

The 6 days and 5 night package will cover Gaya, Bodh Gaya, Varanasi and Prayagraj. The This tour will start from Bhubaneswar on September 17.

The package will cost Rs 22,160 per person on triple occupancy. The tour will cost Rs 23,990 per person on double occupancy and Rs 32,460 per person for single occupancy. Fare for a child between 5 to 11 years of age is Rs 19,725 (with bed) and Rs 17,450 (without bed).

Passengers can book this tour package by visiting the IRCTC website, www.irctctourism.com. Booking can also be done through IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Centres, Zonal Offices and Regional Offices.