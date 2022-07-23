Is it okay to consume raw milk?

Do you feel sick because you love milk so much?

Are you someone who routinely consumes milk? If you are, you must pause and read this! We cannot live without milk in our daily diet. Drinking milk before bed or to start the day is a requirement in the majority of Indian households.

However, what if we told you that this nutrient-rich milk may be the cause of your health issues, if you are not drinking it in the right way? Milk has many health benefits, including boosting immunity, strengthening bones and teeth, and improving metabolism. Let’s investigate.

Does consuming raw milk pose any health risks?

It makes sense because raw milk, which is obtained from cows that are fed just grass, contains a high concentration of enzymes and good proteins, which our bodies readily absorb. Although pasteurisation kills germs and bacteria, it can also cause allergic reactions and even worsen some cardiovascular conditions.

How come milk is the holy grail?

We have been informed for decades about the benefits of drinking milk, but what about the drawbacks? It is undeniable that milk contains a wealth of vitamins and minerals, including calcium, phosphorus, potassium, and vitamin D. In addition, it is a fantastic source of protein, which supports healthy bones, tissue regeneration, cognitive function, and general wellness.But are you drinking it the right way?

What is the proper way to consume milk?

Milk is a common ingredient in drinks including shakes, smoothies, tea, desserts, and others. The best way to drink is personal and can vary from person to person, but some people enjoy drinking raw milk, which is thought to be the purest form of milk because it is unfiltered, but is it safe to do so?

Milk was traditionally consumed unpasteurized and in its most raw form since it was thought to be extremely healthful. In fact, drinking unprocessed animal milk was regarded as a nutrient-rich practise not just in India but throughout the world. The story has evolved over time, and today drinking raw milk is not seen as safe. Here’s what happens when you drink raw milk?

In conclusion

Consuming raw milk is detrimental since it could include germs including Listeria, E. coli, Coxiella, Salmonella, Campylobacter, and Yersinia, which can cause a number of digestive and health problems. Drinking raw milk can occasionally become dangerous if the animal has internal infections.

According to a study, this may result in nausea, digestive problems, affect the health of expectant and nursing mothers, and even induce Guillain Barre syndrome and hemolytic uremic syndrome. However, according to conventional medicine, raw milk possesses antibacterial qualities and advantageous enzymes that may improve digestion.

Therefore, it is up to you!